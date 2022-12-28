Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after acquiring an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.72.

NYSE:AVB opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

