Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.15.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

