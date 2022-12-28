Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. UDR comprises 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UDR by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 286,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

UDR stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

