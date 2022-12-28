Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,085,000 after buying an additional 63,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

