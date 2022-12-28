Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday.

Aurubis Price Performance

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €78.92 ($83.96) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($124.31). The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.95.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

