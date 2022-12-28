Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €98.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Trading Down 1.0 %

Aurubis stock opened at €78.92 ($83.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($124.31).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.