Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,467,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,679,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,801,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

