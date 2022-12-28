Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

