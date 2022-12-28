Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($24.47) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.32) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of EVK opened at €18.07 ($19.22) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.34.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

