Bailard Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $110,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TPH opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.46 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

