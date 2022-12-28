Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

