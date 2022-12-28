Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,196,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

