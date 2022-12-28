Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.