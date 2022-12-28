Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.