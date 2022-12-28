Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $190.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

