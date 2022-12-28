Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day moving average of $414.09. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

