Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 814 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

