Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

SAP opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

