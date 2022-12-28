Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

