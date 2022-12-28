Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

