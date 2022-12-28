Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

