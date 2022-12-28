Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FE stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

