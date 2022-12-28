Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

