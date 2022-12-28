Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,574,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

