Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $693.67.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $626.45 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.