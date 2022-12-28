Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $179.80 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

