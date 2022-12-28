Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,316.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,255.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

