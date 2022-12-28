Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.