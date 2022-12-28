Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $69,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $464.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.07 and a 200-day moving average of $414.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

