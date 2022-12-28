Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.