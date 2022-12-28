Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,864,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $22,370,592 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

