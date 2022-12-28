Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FMC by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Insider Activity

FMC Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.