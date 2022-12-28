Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

