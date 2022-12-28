Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

