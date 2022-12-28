Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 177,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

