Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.