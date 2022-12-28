Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CSGP stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

