Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 197.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

