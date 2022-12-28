Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average of $288.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

