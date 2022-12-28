Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 135.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.