Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.