Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.