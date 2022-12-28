Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,728 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 310,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 38,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

