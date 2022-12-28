Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.43. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

