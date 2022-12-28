Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

