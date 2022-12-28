Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.