Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 280.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

