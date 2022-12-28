Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

