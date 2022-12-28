Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after buying an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NYSE KKR opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.