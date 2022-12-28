Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XNTK opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

